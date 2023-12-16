Streator home under renovation lost in early morning fire

A Streator home under renovation was a total loss Saturday after an early morning fire. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

A Streator home under renovation was a total loss Saturday after an early morning fire.

Firefighters responded 3:19 a.m. Saturday to 606 PineTree Road, finding a single-story, brick home fully engulfed in fire with portions of the roof already collapsed, the Streator Fire Department said in a news release.

There were no injuries and the home was unoccupied and undergoing a massive renovation at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined and not suspicious, the fire department said.

Large volumes of water were used before the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. Engine crews used large master streams in an attempt to bring the fire under control. During the firefight, portions of the home collapsed because of the fire damage. Streator Public Works was called in to assist with a backhoe.

A total of 10 Streator firefighters responded and were on scene for nearly 3 hours to ensure the building was completely extinguished.

Reading Fire Department provided an engine to cover other calls for Streator Fire Department. Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications, Illinois American Water, Nicor, ComEd and the Streator Police Department also assisted.