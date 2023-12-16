Princeton Memorial Scholarship Fund applications available

The 2023-2024 Princeton Memorial Scholarship Fund applications are available on the Princeton High School website at https://phs-il.org/ under the dropdown “Student Support - Scholarship List” or in the PHS Student Support Office. (Shaw Local News Network)

The 2023-24 Princeton Memorial Scholarship Fund applications are available on the Princeton High School website at phs-il.org under the dropdown “Student Support - Scholarship List” or in the PHS Student Support Office.

All scholarship applications are to be returned to Sydney Markham in the Princeton High School Student Support Office no later than Thursday, May 2.

The Princeton Memorial Scholarship

The Princeton Memorial Scholarship Fund is to provide scholarship help to graduates of Princeton High School and may be used at an accredited post-secondary educational institution, for the purpose of assisting such students in the securing of a four year college education. Applicants attending a two-year college may apply with the understanding that they are to continue their education to a baccalaureate degree. Financial need is one of several factors given consideration when determining awards.

The Ruth E. Patterson Lang Benevolent Fund

The purpose of the Ruth E. Patterson Benevolent Fund is to make loans or gifts to worthy, needy students, male or female, for the purpose of assisting such students in the securing of a four-year college education. Applicants attending a two year college may apply with the understanding that they are to continue their education to a baccalaureate degree. Financial need is only one of several factors taken into consideration when determining awards. Applicants must reside in either Princeton or Berlin Township 10 out of the past 12 years to be eligible for grants.