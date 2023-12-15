Boys basketball: Neponset captures first BVEC seventh-grade title in 31 years

John Blake was a manager for his dad’s (Tom) Neponset Bobcats when they won the last their BVEC seventh-grade championship in 1992 (at left). Thirty one years later, Blake coached Neponset’s next BVEC seventh-grade champions (right). They also finished 13-1 atop the league this season. (Photos provided)

Blake’s sons, Jase and Easton, are part of this year’s team. Other team members are Xavier Arjon, Lucas Blades, Nolan Aldrich, Warren Mott, Gabe Thumma, Bryson Williams and Levi Hoopes.

John Blake, who was known as “Skoots” as manager for his dad’s team in 1992, got to come in to play in some of the “blowout” games, he said.

Neponset won its first BVEC seventh-grade championship since 1992. The Bobcats finished 13-1 in conference play. Neponset coach John Blake was a manager of his dad's (Tom) 1992 team. Team members are (front row, from left to right) Jase Blake, Easton Blake, Xavier Arjon and Lucas Blades; (and) back row) Nolan Aldrich, Warren Mott, Gabe Thumma, Bryson Williams and Levi Hoopes. (Photo provided)