Skylar Dorsey cans seven 3s at Kingman; Griffin Cook scores 1,000th career point: The Times Area Roundup

Girls basketball

Ottawa 69, Rochelle 42: At Kingman Gym on Wednesday, the host Pirates recorded the Interstate 8 Conference triumph, leading by eight after one quarter before pulling away in the final quarter.

Skylar Dorsey poured in 21 points on 7-of-9 3-point shooting for Ottawa. Kendall Lowery added 17 points, Ella Schmitz scored 11, and nine points apiece were pitched in by Hailey Larsen and Mary Stisser.

Newark 55, Somonauk/Leland 16: At Somonauk, the visiting Norsemen (6-3 overall, 3-0 Little Ten Conference) roared to the leage triumph.

Kiara Wesseh (14 points), Tess Carlson (11 points) and Brooklyn Hatteberg (eight rebounds) were among the leaders for Newark.

The host Bobcats received 13 points courtesy of Haley McCoy.

Boys basketball

Sandwich 57, Harvard 39: At Harvard, the visiting Indians (2-6 overall, 1-2 KRC) notched the Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Dom Rome scored 20 points, with Chance Lange adding 19 for the Indians.

Earlville 61, St. Bede 39: At Peru, the visiting Red Raiders (10-0) reached double-digit wins without a defeat and saw Griffin Cook scored 19 points to go with his seven assists and seven steals to surpass 1,000 career points.

Ryan Browder (18 points) and Adam Waite (12 points, nine rebounds) also paced Earlville.

Earlville junior Griffin Cook

Woodland 63, LaMoille 42: At LaMoille, the visiting Warriors improved to 8-2 on the season. Ten players scored for Woodland, which hosts St. Bede on Friday.

Flanagan-Cornell 73, Lowpoint-Washburn 62: At Washburn, the visiting Falcons earned the nonconference win.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 51, Reed-Custer 21; Seneca 55, Pontiac 21: At Braidwood, the Fighting Irish picked up a pair of team wins.

Ethan Othon (126 pounds), Joey Arnold (138), Nick Grant (150), Nate Othon (157), Gunner Varland (165), Landen Venecia (190), Chris Peura (215) and Jeremy Gagnon (285) all put in 2-0 days for Seneca, now 6-2 in duals.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,724, DeKalb 2,276: At Sycamore, the visiting Pirates notched the victory with high rollers including Lindy Dhuse’s 526 series (200 high game) and Kilah Figenbaum’s 483 (186).

Boys bowling

Mendota 3,284, Ottawa 3,063: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the host Pirates received a 571 series (227 high game) from Evan Spencer and a 570 (204) off the hands of Robbie Burke, but fell to the Trojans.