Basketball: IHSA postseason assignments announced

Hall will host both a boys and girls Class 2A regionals this year. IHSA sectional assignments were released Tuesday with regionals and seeds to follow. (Scott Anderson)

The end game on the road to March Madness has been laid out for area boys and girls basketball teams.

The IHSA has announced assignments and hosts for sectionals and supersectionals as well as regional sights. The sectional seeds and regional assignments will be released in February.

Mendota will host a Class 2A boys sectional, which will include Bureau Valley, Hall and Princeton along with Morrison, Oregon, Rock Falls, Seneca and Erie-Prophetstown in subsectional A. E-P and Hall are the regional hosts.

The Mendota Sectional will meet the winner of the Elmhurst Timothy Christian Sectional at the Class 2A Sterling Supersectional.

Fieldcrest was assigned to the Clifton Central subsectional A.

In Class 1A, some area boys teams have been assigned to the Hanover River Ridge Sectional with Amboy, Annawan, DePue, LaMoille, St. Bede and Sterling Newman all in subsectional A. Wethersfield and Forreston will host the regionals.

Elgin Harvest Academy will host the other Class 1A boys sectional feeding into the DeKalb Supersectional with Earlville, Leland and Ottawa Marquette assigned to the subsectional B.

Henry-Senachine and Putnam County have been assigned to the Class 1A Abingdon-Avon boys subsectional A.

Ottawa will host a Class 3A boys supersectional, assigned to the East Peoria subsectional B with Morris, LaSalle-Peru and Streator. The regional sights are Streator and Sterling.

Hall will also host a Class 2A girls regional as part of the Oregon subsectional A. Other teams assigned there include Bureau Valley, E-P, Mendota, Morrison, Rock Falls, Sandwich, Somonauk and regional host Alleman.

Bureau Valley will host the Class 2A supersectional.

Fieldcrest will host a class 2A regional out of the Canton subsectional B while Seneca was assigned to the Class 2A Tolono Unity subsectional B.

For 1A girls, Amboy, DePue, Putnam County, Serena, St. Bede and regional hosts Earlville and Ottawa Marquette have been assigned to the Gardner-South Wilmington subsectional A. Elgin Harvest Academy will host the Class 1A supersectional.

LaSalle-Peru will host a Class 3A girls supersectional, assigned to the East Peoria subsectional B with Morris, Ottawa and Streator.

Area teams ranked

Rockridge (7-1) drew the No. 1 ranking in the first Class 2A boys poll of the year. The Rockets beat Princeton, which had been ranked No. 1, for the sectional championship last year and took fourth at state.

Fieldcrest (7-0) the Colmone Classic champion, is ranked No. 5 in 2A.

Serena is ranked No. 7 and Fulton is No. 10 in 1A while Sterling received votes in Class 3A.

The Princeton girls (9-2) received votes in Class 2A. Breese Central (9-0) received three first-place votes at No. 1. Petersburg PORTA (9-0) and Peoria Notre Dame (9-0) also received three first-place votes to come in behind No. 2 Nashville (9-0), which did not receive any.

Annawan (9-2) was ranked No. 4 in Class 1A girls while Serena (6-0) tied for No. 7. Galena (7-0) is No. 1.