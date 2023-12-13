Boys basketball: Bureau Valley sinks the Clippers with 25-0 run

Bureau Valley sophomore Logan Philhower makes a pass across court in the second half of Tuesday's game at the Storm Cellar. The Storm beat Amboy, 60-33. (Kevin Hieronymus)

MANLIUS - Bureau Valley coach Jason Smith was too stubborn to call a timeout at the Storm Cellar Tuesday when Amboy went on a 12-0 run to trim a 14-point deficit to two.

He wanted his Storm to work things out on their own.

They eventually did, but not until Marquis called a “30″ and a full timeout, going on a 25-0 run from the end of the second quarter through the end of the third quarter and rolled to a 60-33 nonconference victory.

“Coach Rose (Tyler Rosenthal) was screaming at me to a call a timeout. I was kind of wanting to see if Philly (Logan Philhower), Bryce (Helms), Elijah Endress), (Corban) Chhim, some of those boys could be a snowball stopper on their own without calling a timeout,” Marquis said. “In the end, had to burn a couple, but I thought once we took the full timeout and settled down we executed better.”

The Storm (7-4) were rolling along, scoring the first six points of the second quarter to grab a 24-10 lead.

Then came about the only three-minute stretch out of 32 that the Storm did not dominate.

The Clippers steamed ahead on a 12-0 run with Eddie Jones scoring twice and Ohio’s Troy Anderson connecting on a 2-pointer and 3-pointer. Tucker McCoy added a 3-pointer to trim the Storm lead to just two at 24-22 with under three minutes to play in the second quarter.

“Had a little lull. Back to some turnover happiness. Coach J (Craig Johnson) said we had seven turnovers. We got to get better about snowballing. We’ve got to get better figuring out who are snowballers are.”

Elijah Endress

Marquis said junior Endress proved to be just the “snowballer” the Storm needed with his hustle.

“Endress’ effort tonight was incredible. Noteworthy,” Marquis said. “I thought for all the young kids there tonight, watching him dive on the floor three or four times for loose balls on one possession, that’s the stuff that’s impactful. That helped us stop the snowball. They were on a 12-0 run and Elijah dives on the floor and we go on a 25-0 run.”

After the two timeouts, Corbin Chhim and Landon Hulsing hooped in the post and Elijah Endress scored twice, including a 3-pointer to score the final nine points of the half to go up 33-22.

Chhim and the Storm were just warming up. He hit a 3-pointer to open up the second half and the Storm continued to pour in 13 more points to end the third quarter with a 16-0 shutout to sink the Clippers’ ship.

Chhim led the Storm with 16 points, Hulsing had 12 and Endress nine.

Anderson scored a team-high 12 points for the Clippers and Jones added nine.

Overall, the effort was good. The communication was an improvement of where we’ve been,” Marquis said. “The boys heard coach Rose asking if we’d get the day off tomorrow and I said, no, because we don’t know our offensive sets yet.

“We got to get better at our execution. Got to have the discipline to get in and know what we’re doing. We talked about when you don’t know for certain what you’re doing, your focus has to be what you’re doing. If you know for certain what you’re doing, your focus can be how you do it and how you execute it. We’ve got to continue to make strides there. I thought tonight was a step forward for us.”

* After returning to action Saturday at St. Bede, the Storm will make their annual Christmas caroling pilgrimage to area nursing homes on Monday.