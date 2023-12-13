5 Streator High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Five Streator High School students were named Illinois State Scholars. They are (front, from left) Lily Kupec, Ophelia Orozco, (back, from left) Abby Mascal, Danielle Giacinto and Mya Englert. (Photo provided by Cathy Darrow)

Five Streator High School students were named Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. The recipients of this award are selected based on their class rank and SAT scores and represent the top 10% of high school seniors from across the state.

The students are:

Mya Englert, granddaughter of William and Carol Englert. She plans to attend Bradley University in Peoria and will major in political science. Her activities at Streator High School include Scholastic Bowl, Book Club, Snowball, Math Team and WYSE Team.

Danielle Giacinto, daughter of Chuck and Lynette Giacinto. She plans to attend either Illinois Wesleyan or Wheaton College and will be majoring in mathematics. Her activities at Streator High School include band, Scholastic Bowl, Math Team and WYSE Team.

Lily Kupec, daughter of David and Christy Kupec. She is undecided as to where she will attend in the fall but will major in economics and accounting. Her activities at Streator High School include softball, cross country, Key Club, National Honor Society, Student Council and S-Club.

Abby Mascal, daughter of Amy Jo Lotshaw and the late Brian Mascal. She will be attending North Central College in Naperville and majoring in education. Her activities at Streator High School include Senior Executive Class Council, Key Club, National Honor Society, National Thespian Society, Snowball, Math Team, SEL Video Club, and spring/fall plays and musicals.

Ophelia Orozco, daughter of Efren and Stephanie Orozco. She is deciding between University of Iowa, Drake and Butler for the fall but will be majoring in pharmacy. Her activities at SHS include Key Club, Soccer, SEL Video Club, S-Club and National Honor Society.