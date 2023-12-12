Serena boys move to 9-0; Marquette, Seneca, Streator girls fall on road: The Times Area Roundup

Boys basketball

Serena 51, Sandwich 46: At Sandwich, the visiting Huskers moved to 9-0 on the season with the hard-fought, nonconference victory.

Hunter Staton scored 19 points and added six rebounds, Carson Baker tallied a dozen points, and Beau Raikes posted seven points and 10 rebounds.

For the host Indians (1-6), Dom Rome notched a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double. Chance Lange added 18 points.

Girls basketball

Putnam Co. 54, Marquette 51: At Granville, the visiting Crusaders fell to the Panthers in Tri-County Conference action.

Lilly Craig posted a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double for Marquette, with Chloe Larson pouring in a team-high 23 points.

St. Bede 59, Seneca 29: At Peru, the visiting Lady Irish suffered the Tri-County Conference defeat. Alyssa Zellers scored a team-high nine points.

Fieldcrest 53, Heyworth 49: At Heyworth, the Knights earned the Heart of Illinois Conference road win.

El Paso-Gridley 61, FCW 39: At Woodland, the host Falcons were topped in Heart of Illinois Conference play.

Manteno 49, Streator 13: At Manteno, the visiting Bulldogs (0-14 overall, 0-5 Illinois Central Eight) were handed the ICE loss despite six points from Ava Gwaltney.

Boys bowling

St. Bede 3,139, Ottawa 3,048: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the host Pirates were defeated.

Wil Znaniecki’s 617 series (223, 219 high games) and Evan Spencer’s 575 (215) were tops for the Pirates.