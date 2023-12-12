IVCC Decennial Committee to meet

The Illinois Valley Community College Decennial Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, in Board Room C307, when the group will be updated about options for sharing resources and services among colleges and consider the next steps. (Scott Anderson)

Local governments across the state are engaged in the same exercise as part of the 2023 Local Government Efficiency Act.

The meeting can be accessed by the public online and via dial-in. To join the meeting via Zoom, use the live link https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/86866005641 and meeting ID number 868 6600 5641. For dial-in, call 1 (312) 626-6799.