Peru library to host teen movie night, cookie decorating

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host teen movie night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in the main library. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host teen movie night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in the main library.

Cookie decorating will be provided by Safe Journeys. The featured film can be found on our website www.perulibrary.org. There will be enough time to decorate a cookie and enjoy hot chocolate.

All area teens ages 12 to 18 are invited and encouraged to bring a friend to enjoy the movie and snacks in the library after hours. This is a free event. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.

Schedule of other Peru library events the week of Dec. 11:

9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11: Bookis and Babies

10 a.m.: Tuesday, Dec. 12: Color Me Calm

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12: Evening story time

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12: 20+30 Something Book Club

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14: Thursday Tots

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15: Tech Help Fridays

10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16: Peruvian Purlers