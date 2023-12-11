December 11, 2023
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Peru library to host teen movie night, cookie decorating

Safe Journeys will provide the cookies

By Shaw Local News Network
Peru Public Library

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host teen movie night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in the main library. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host teen movie night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in the main library.

Cookie decorating will be provided by Safe Journeys. The featured film can be found on our website www.perulibrary.org. There will be enough time to decorate a cookie and enjoy hot chocolate.

All area teens ages 12 to 18 are invited and encouraged to bring a friend to enjoy the movie and snacks in the library after hours. This is a free event. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.

Schedule of other Peru library events the week of Dec. 11:

9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11: Bookis and Babies

10 a.m.: Tuesday, Dec. 12: Color Me Calm

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12: Evening story time

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12: 20+30 Something Book Club

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14: Thursday Tots

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15: Tech Help Fridays

10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16: Peruvian Purlers