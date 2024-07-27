Explore ‘Illinois Made’ artisan goods, spirits, beers throughout Starved Rock Country

Shown is the dining room of The Lone Buffalo in downtown Ottawa. Its parent company is Tangled Roots Brewing Company. (Contributed)

The Illinois Office of Tourism’s “Illinois Made” list features some of the state’s most exciting artisans, including five award-winning makers found in the Starved Rock Country area.

This program inspires locals and visitors alike to discover hidden gems, like decorative art glass makers, small batch micro-distillers, farm-to-foam craft brewers and much more.

Tangled Roots Brewing Co.

812 La Salle St., Ottawa

TangledRootsBrewingCo.com

Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a craft-made brewery located in historic downtown Ottawa. (Photo provided by Tangled Roots)

Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a craft-made brewery located in historic downtown Ottawa, offering a locally grown farm-to-foam experience and a roster of delicious craft beers that perfectly compliment your trip to the Starved Rock area. At the Tangled Roots Tap Room, you’ll find one-off experimental beers and limited-run collaborations with other Illinois brewers.

Starved Rock Hot Glass

700 W. Main St., Ottawa

StarvedRockHotGlass.com

Starved Rock Hot Glass in downtown Ottawa (Photo provided by Starved Rock Hot Glass )

For a truly one-of-a-kind piece of art glass, pay a visit to Starved Rock Hot Glass, located in beautiful downtown Ottawa. Ottawa has a long and storied tradition of glassmaking, and for the last decade, artist Laura Johnson has been adding to the tapestry, perfecting a line of signature hand-blown pieces. From her colorful and crowd pleasing glass flowers, to modernist mixed media pieces made from blown glass and reclaimed driftwood, Starved Rock Hot Glass is a must-visit Illinois Maker.

Fine Field Pottery

FineFieldPottery.com

Fine Field Pottery, located in Streator, specializes in functional and fun pieces of stoneware. (Photo provided by Fine Field Pottery)

Fine Field Pottery, located in the heart of the historic brick-making town of Streator, specializes in functional and fun pieces of stoneware. This art is just as beautiful as it is practical, with a wide array of items ranging from plates and mugs to pin cushions and honey pots. Consider getting the baker in your life a gorgeously glazed pie plate or French butter keeper. Check out Finefield Pottery’s Etsy page.

Illinois Sparkling Co.

106 Mill St., Utica

ISCBubbly.com

Illinois Sparkling Co. sparkling wine (Photo provided by Illinois Sparkling Co. )

Illinois Sparkling Co. is deeply committed to quality and authenticity. Their line of traditional method sparkling wines demand close attention to detail, unmatched by other winemaking methods. Each bottle is personally handled from beginning to end, a time-consuming and labor-intensive process that yields impeccable results. Looking for an introduction in the ISC’s line of locally crafted sparkling wines? Look no further than their Experience Flight Trio, three traditional method sparkling wines hand-selected by the winemakers to show the variety and strengths of the ISC line. Proudly made with locally-grown grapes and served at the Illinois Sparkling Co. and August Hill Winery tasting room in downtown Utica, these three wines are some of the finest examples of ‘Illinois Made’ products.

Star Union Spirits

300 Fifth St., Suite 135, Peru

StarUnionSpirits.com

Star Union Spirits, a small-batch micro-distillery, is producing exciting craft beverages inside Peru’s historic Westclox building. (Photo provided by Star Union Spirits )

A new addition to the Illinois Made list in 2020, this small-batch micro-distillery is producing exciting craft beverages inside Peru’s historic Westclox building. Star Union Spirits’ diverse portfolio of bottles includes apple, cherry and cabernet sauvignon brandies, grappas, rums, whiskies and vodka. Try a cocktail at their tasting room or purchase bottles to go. These hand crafted spirits make excellent gifts for connoisseurs of locally made goods. For a sample of what can be made with their products, take a look at the Star Union Spirits Instagram.

Boggio’s Orchard and Produce

12087 IL-71, Granville

boggiosorchardandproduce.com

Boggio's Orchard and Produce, located in Granville, offers pick-up farm fresh pumpkins, produce and apple cider donuts. (Photo provided by Boggio's )

This award-winning orchard, located is South-Western Starved Rock Country, is widely regarded as one of the top spots in Illinois to pick-up farm fresh pumpkins, produce and apple cider donuts. You’ll also find a variety of fun family friendly activities, like wagon rides, farm-themed play areas and a petting zoo. Boggio’s also hosts a variety of special events throughout the season, including a popular craft show that features 200+ artisans selling their creations.