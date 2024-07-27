Bureau County Sports Hall of Fame Honor Roll, July 27, 2024

The 1982 Walnut Blue Raiders were the first football team from Bureau County to make the IHSA state championship game, falling to Zeigler-Royalton 7-6. They won their first 12 games of the year, sweeping the Indian Valley Conference and winning their first three playoff games. Junior and senior team members were (front row, from left) manager Nancy Frank, Jeff Holaway, Noel Carr, Chip Stiver, Chuck Woolley, Jerry Schulte, Mike Nelson, James Schoff, Randy Eckberg, and manager Michelle Perino; (second row) Ken TerBush, Don Hassler, Rick Von Holten, Tom Broeren, Corby Meyer, Craig Woodley, Brian Warling, Scott Pritchard and Doug Christiansen; and (back row) coach John DeMay, coach Dave McFadden, Joe Frank, Bob Howes, Ron Schoff, Kevin Kennedy, Dave Baker, Rick Fritz, Greg Wallace and coach Kim Courtwright. (Photo contrubuted)