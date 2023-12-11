North Central Behavioral Health Systems in Ottawa announces addiction treatment

North Central Behavioral Health Systems in Ottawa announced the launch of its Medication-Assisted Treatment program, an evidence-based treatment method involving the use of FDA-approved medications in addition to behavioral therapies for people struggling with addiction. (Scott Anderson)

North Central Behavioral Health Systems in Ottawa announced the launch of its Medication-Assisted Treatment program, an evidence-based treatment method involving the use of FDA-approved medications in addition to behavioral therapies for people struggling with addiction.

MAT utilizes medications to manage withdrawal symptoms, reduce cravings and normalize brain chemistry. Alongside therapy and counseling, MAT has been shown to help increase the chances of successful, long-term sobriety.

North Central Behavioral Health Systems recognizes the critical need for accessible and comprehensive addiction treatment. The introduction of the MAT program aligns with the agency’s commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to improve the lives of individuals and families within the community.

Federal grant money from the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic program enabled them to adopt MAT. North Central Behavioral Health Systems will provide care in partnership with InnovaTel Telepsychiatry provider, David Carr, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC.

Individuals seeking help for substance use disorders can schedule an appointment at 727 E. Etna Road in Ottawa by calling 815-434-4727.