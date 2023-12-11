December 11, 2023
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

North Central Behavioral Health Systems in Ottawa announces addiction treatment

Treatment utilized medications to manage withdrawal symptoms

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle County Corner Rich Ploch, dumps medication pills onto a hazardous drugs tray inside a filter balancing containment hood at the La Salle County Forensic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in Oglesby. The hood balances exposures of fumes and other particulates containing powders and removes toxic particulate and other matter when handling the material. State statute requires corners to use machines like this after collecting the medication from the scene of a death.

North Central Behavioral Health Systems in Ottawa announced the launch of its Medication-Assisted Treatment program, an evidence-based treatment method involving the use of FDA-approved medications in addition to behavioral therapies for people struggling with addiction. (Scott Anderson)

North Central Behavioral Health Systems in Ottawa announced the launch of its Medication-Assisted Treatment program, an evidence-based treatment method involving the use of FDA-approved medications in addition to behavioral therapies for people struggling with addiction.

MAT utilizes medications to manage withdrawal symptoms, reduce cravings and normalize brain chemistry. Alongside therapy and counseling, MAT has been shown to help increase the chances of successful, long-term sobriety.

North Central Behavioral Health Systems recognizes the critical need for accessible and comprehensive addiction treatment. The introduction of the MAT program aligns with the agency’s commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to improve the lives of individuals and families within the community.

Federal grant money from the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic program enabled them to adopt MAT. North Central Behavioral Health Systems will provide care in partnership with InnovaTel Telepsychiatry provider, David Carr, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC.

Individuals seeking help for substance use disorders can schedule an appointment at 727 E. Etna Road in Ottawa by calling 815-434-4727.