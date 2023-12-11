Marshall-Putnam 4-Hers honored

Marshall-Putnam 4-H members who participated in Marshall-Putnam 4-H Achievement Night at Henry Presbyterian Church. (Photo provided by Anne Scheel)

University of Illinois Extension Marshall-Putnam honored 4-Hers from throughout Marshall and Putnam counties last month to celebrate a year of hard work, leadership and dedication to personal growth.

The award level is determined by how many experiences the member completes in each dimension. The four levels are participation, community service, leadership and project learning. Project Achievement winners receive a bronze medal, Service Achievement winners receive a silver medal and Leadership Achievement receive a gold medal.

Bronze Clover Award: Youth complete at least one experience in each of the four dimensions.

Silver Clover Award: Youth complete at least two experiences in each of the four dimensions; at least two of those experiences must be at the county level or beyond.

Gold Clover Award: youth complete four experiences in each of the four dimensions; at least two of those experiences must be beyond the County level.

Many do not complete the form because they do not think they will earn it.

The Marshall-Putnam 4-H member who earned the effort award is Phoebe Kammer-Lostant Leaders.

The Marshall-Putnam 4-H members who earned the Silver Achievement award are: Sarah Daugherty-Lostant Leaders, Daphne Heeley-Saratoga Leadaways, Gwen Heeley-Saratoga Leadaways, Josephine Heeley-Saratoga Leadaways, Paige Kammer-Lostant Leaders and Piper Kammer-Lostant Leaders.

The Marshall-Putnam 4-H members who earned the Gold Achievement award are: Cadence Breckenridge-Lostant Leaders, Lilly Breckenridge -Lostant Leaders, Salina Breckenridge-Lostant Leaders, Ryan Carlson-Henry Guys and Gals and Samantha Nauman-Henry Guys and Gals

In addition to the experience awards, there also were special awards and honors that were presented.

Each year the 4-H club secretaries can turn in their secretary’s book for judging at the county level. These 4-Hers were recognized for turning in their club’s book: Bennington Go-Getters- Kearney McKay, Federation- Sarah Daugherty, Henry Guys and Gals– Ryan Carlson, Lostant Leaders-Sarah Daugherty, PC Progressors– Sophia Brown, Saratoga Leadaways– Lillian Lindstrom and Steuben Rangers-Anna McGlasson This year’s outstanding secretary is Ryan Carlson-Henry Guys and Gals. His name is on a plaque in the Marshall-Putnam Extension office.

Record books are an important part of 4-H. It gives the members an opportunity to reflect on their yearly work and helps develop written skills for all the records they will need to keep in their life. The record books are judged in several areas with the most important being completeness, accuracy and neatness. The Best Kept Record Book winners are Samantha Nauman of Henry Guys & Gals and Ryan Carlson of Henry Guys & Gals.

Cloverbuds are 4-Hers between the ages of 5 and 7. This year Cloverbuds moving into their 4-H club were recognized: Hayden Baugh-L-W Achievers, Caroline Day-PC Progressors, Ben Harvey-PC Progressors, Ike Heckman-PC Progressors, Sandra Hussemann -L-W Achievers, Madison Knapp-PC Progressors, Noah Miles-Bennington Go-Getters and Heather Minton-L-W Achievers.

4-H would not be possible without the hard work of our volunteers and leaders. Those recognized for milestone years are Shauna Breckinridge-Lostant Leaders and Hunting & Outdoor Skills, Jamie Eilts-L-W Achievers and Sheep/Swine Superintendent, and Joy Meachum-Saratoga Leadaways for 10 Years and Tonni Wink-Past leader and Aerospace Superintendent honored for 20 years.

Leaders were asked to list the parents who help them above and beyond. Those honored are Lindsay Bogner-Saratoga Leadaways, Tammy Brown-PC Progressors, Jennifer Campbell -PC Progressors, Josie Hall-Saratoga Leadaways, Angie Heckman-PC Progressors, Liz Keller-PC Progressors, Sarah Knapp-PC Progressors, Randie Kocher-Saratoga Leadaways, Tiffany Moodie-Steuben Rangers, and Lauren Smith-Saratoga Leadaways.

Keeping up with all the happenings and changes of the 4-H program is an important job. These leaders were recognized President Kevin Knisley, Henry Guys & Gals, Vice President Beth Palm, Bennington Go-Getters, and Secretary Lisa Palm, Wenona Highlighters.

The Spirit Stick is a favorite of the members. Each club presents a skit or sings songs to show their 4-H spirit. Creativity and group involvement is the key to winning the Spirit Stick. It was a tough competition with original songs, costumes and a game show. This year’s winner is PC Progressors.

The evening ended with refreshments from host clubs, Federation and Steuben Rangers.