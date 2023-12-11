Marquette’s Avery Durdan likes country music, shoes, cheeseburger kids’ meals: The Times Athlete of the Week

With 203 votes of 281 cast, Marquette Academy girls basketball player Avery Durdan is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU.

Runner-up Logan Aukland (Streator boys basketball), Madyson Olson (Earlville girls basketball) and Nate Othon (Seneca boys wrestling) were also on the ballot with Durdan, whose Crusaders capped off the previous week with a pair of impressive wins, including besting Newark in a Saturday matinee that saw Durdan record 14 points and nine rebounds.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

V, Durdan, Ted, Dan

With Bader Gym, Marquette has one of the more unique - and loud! - home courts in the area. what’s it like to call Bader your home gym?

Memorable, but also special due to all the fans and especially our Crazy Cru.

What goals does the team have for the season?

Improving every game, winning the conference and a regional title.

What goals do you have for yourself personally?

Be a good teammate and help the younger classmen out.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go and what do you order?

Culver’s: kids’ cheeseburger meal with cheese curds.

If you could go anywhere in the world on an all-expenses-paid, two-week vacation, where would you pick, and why?

Anywhere with a beach and clear water.

If you could get front-row tickets and backstage passes to any concert, who would you go to see? Have you seen them before?

Morgan Wallen, and no.

Only one can stay: donuts, waffles or pancakes?

Donuts

What is at the top of your Christmas list this year?

Shoes.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

I’ve been fishing with my dad ever since I was little.

Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?

I know I want to go to a four-year university, but I am undecided if I want to play sports.