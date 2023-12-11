Corinne Francis awarded Ottawa Art League scholarship in memory of Lyn Prafcke

Corinne Francis receives a scholarship from the Ottawa Art League, in memory of Lyn Prafcke, from Lyn's daughter Nancy Prafcke. (Photo provided by Adrienne Pike)

The Ottawa Art League awarded a scholarship earlier this year in memory of founding member Lyn Prafcke.

Lyn Prafcke was an accomplished artist and the Ottawa Art League’s president in 1971 and 1972. She held various offices throughout the years and was a long-time supporter of artists. She and her fellow members created the league in 1967 to cultivate and promote a greater interest in art and encourage the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experience among both professional and amateur artists.

Corinne Francis, who graduated from Ottawa High School this past spring, is pursuing her bachelors of fine arts in Studio Art and Illustration at Northern Illinois University.

The Ottawa Art League, established in 1967, is a recognized 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts. Find more information at ottawaartleague.org.