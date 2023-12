Logan Junior High School in Princeton will host a series of holiday concerts.

The fifth grade band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, in the Princeton High School auditorium, 103 S. Euclid Ave. Then, the sixth, seventh and eighth grade choir, along with the sixth, seventh and eighth grade band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the Logan Junior High Pannebaker Gym, 302 W. Central Ave.