BCR Scoreboard for Friday, Dec 8

A look at Bureau County area scores for Friday, Dec. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Colmone Classsic

Princeton 70, Marquette 62

Fieldcrest 74, L-P 47

Rock Falls 64, Mendota 47

Sophomores

Pontiac 53, Rock Falls 32

Princeton 54, BV 51 (2 OT)

Fieldcrest 49, L-P 41 (OT)

Other area games

Alleman 43, Geneseo 40 (OT)

Earlville 54, Flanagan 51

Hiawatha 70, DePue 50

HBR 70, Somonauk 38

Indian Creek 49, Newark 48

LaMoille 52, Leland 49

SOPHS: Leland 42-19

Morris 75, Rochelle 72

Ottawa 32, Sycamore 29

Roanoke-Benson 40, Henry 30

Rockridge 47, Sherrard 31

SOPHS: Sherrard 30-27

Seneca 60, Heyworth 55

Serena 80, Aurora IMSA 38

Streator 77, Coal City 32

Quincy 66, Sterling 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kaneland 50, L-P 21

Putnam County 50, Dwight 22