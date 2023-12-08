Woodland boys, Earlville girls notch Thursday night road wins: The Times Area Roundup

Boys basketball

Woodland 46, Peoria Heights 41: At Peoria, the visiting Warriors (7-2) trailed 35-30 through three quarters but rallied to outscore the Patriots 16-6 in the fourth quarter and earn the nonconference victory.

Tucker Hill sank four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 16 points for Woodland. Nick Plesko added 11 points, with Connor Dodge scoring nine.

Earlville 63, Amboy 30: At Amboy on Wednesday, the Red Raiders moved to 7-0 led by Ryan Browder (16 points), Griffin Cook (15 points) and Oliver Munoz (14 points).

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 37, Somonauk/Leland 31: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats received strong defense from Aubrey Chiavario, six points from Brynn Pennington, eight points and 10 rebounds in Kennedy Barshinger’s first varsity start and a 13-point, six-rebound, four-assist night from Haley McCoy in the Little Ten Conference defeat.

Earlville 35, Hiawatha 26: At Kirkland, the visiting Red Raiders won in Little Ten play, led by a double-double from Madyson Olson of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Ryleigh Dixon added six points and as many rebounds.

Seneca 55, Roanoke-Benson 39: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (6-5 overall, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) pulled away with an 18-9 third quarter.

Lauryn Barla scored 18 points for Seneca. Alyssa Zellers and Evelyn O’Connor pitched in nine points apiece.

LeRoy 65, Fieldcrest 54: At Minonk, the host Knights were dealt the Heart of Illinois Conference loss despite double-digit scoring performances from Kaitlin White (16 points) and Macy Gochanour (13).

Peotone 47, Streator 16: At Peotone, the visiting Bulldogs (0-12 overall, 0-4 Illinois Central Eight) couldn’t get on track.

Ava Gwaltney scored seven points to lead Streator’s offense.

Girls bowling

Herscher 2,192, Streator 1,859, Peotone 1,780: At Peotone, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs finished second in an unofficial Illinois Central Eight Conference triangular.

Lily Michael’s 414 series (149 high game), Lisa Lopez’s 411 (144), Madison Bedeker’s 379 (141) and Lyla Gengler’s 369 (142) led Streator.

Boys bowling

Geneseo 3,349, Ottawa 2,925: At Geneseo, the visiting Pirates were defeated by their former conference foes despite Aaron Wiltfong’s 515 series (193 high game) and Robbie Burke’s 511 (187).

Boys wrestling

Rochelle 57, Ottawa 17; Ottawa 46, La Salle-Peru 32: At Rochelle, the Pirates suffered a loss but earned a win in the Interstate 8 Conference triangular.

Ivan Munoz, Malikhai Stayton and Ethan Day all recorded 2-0 days for Ottawa, with Hector Valdez, Wyatt Reding, Malachi Snyder, Alan Amezquita and Rizon Contreras adding one victory each.

“We showed some tenacity and grit and came out and wrestled well,” Pirates coach Pete Marx said. “Dual meet records may not be the best, but when we learn and grow, we are succeeding.”

Sandwich 46, Johnsburg 28; Richmond-Burton 37, Sandwich 35: At Sandwich, the host Indians received 2-0 performances from Jacob Ross (106 pounds), Jack Forth (132) and Miles Corder (144).

Adding single wins were Colten Stone, Wyatt Gregory, Cooper Corder, Jacob Cassie, Josh Lehman, Sy Smith, Kevin Clevenger, Desi Longoria and Brandon Moore.

Clifton Central 36, Seneca 33; Seneca 66, Dwight 6: At Dwight, the Fighting Irish handled the hosts but lost a close one to Clifton Central in a matchup of top-25 Class 1A teams.

Michael Kucinic (120 pounds), Landen Venecia (190) and Chris Peura (215) each posted 2-0 days for Seneca. Going 1-0 were Raiden Terry, Asher Hamby, Jeremy Gagnon, Wyatt Coop, Aydan Perez, Memphis Echeverria, Alex Gagnon and Sullivan Feldt.