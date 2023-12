The Sheffield Historical Society will host the annual Christmas service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Sheffield Danish Church, 325 Washington St. (BCR photo)

The Sheffield Historical Society will host the annual Christmas service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Sheffield Danish Church, 325 Washington St.

Performances will be by First Congregational Church Choir of Kewanee, Charlie Gebeck, Meghan Kalaap and Sue Winger.

Pastor Terry Lancaster will provide the sermon. Brock Tumbleson will accompany the church choir. Refreshments will be in the Methodist church basement following the program.