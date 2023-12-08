December 08, 2023
Boys basketball: Championship berths on the line at the Colmone Classic tonight

By Kevin Hieronymus
Mendota head boys basketball coach Steve Wasmer coaches his team against Stillman Valley during the 49th annual Colmone Classic Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at Hall High School.

Coach Steve Wasmer and the Mendota Trojans will meet Rock Falls in tonight's semifinals of the Colmone Classic. (Scott Anderson)

SPRING VALLEY - Semifinal games of the 49th annual Colmone Classic are on tap tonight with championship berths on the line.

LaSalle-Peru will meet Fieldcrest at 6:30 p.m. followed by Rock Falls vs. Mendota at 8 p.m. in tonight’s semifinals. The winners of those games will meet for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tonight’s opener will match Princeton vs. Ottawa Marquette at 6 p.m. in consolation play.

The semifinals of the sophomore tournament will also be on the line tonight with L-P and Fieldcrest meeting at 6:30 p.m. and Rock Falls vs. Pontiac at 8 p.m. Their winners will meet for the sophomore crown at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

In other sophomore play tonight, rivals Bureau Valley and Princeton will meet at 5 p.m.