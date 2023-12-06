Ottawa boys wrestling falls at home; Seneca grapplers triumph at Wilmington: The Times Area Roundup

Boys wrestling

Plano 48, Ottawa 35: At Ottawa on Tuesday, the host Pirates suffered the team loss to their former conference rivals.

“We had some opportunities that we let slip away tonight,” Pirates coach Pete Marx said. “We are a young team experience-wise, so there are still lessons to be learned. We will get back to practice and continue building.”

Recording victories for Ottawa were Wyatt Reding, Giovanni Hernandez, Rizon Contreras, Ivan Munoz, Keegan Duffy and Wyatt Wheeler.

Seneca 54, Wilmington 27: At Wilmington, the visiting Fighting Irish doubled-up the Wildcats.

Recording contested victories for Seneca were Jeremy Gagnon, Chris Peura, Landen Venecia, Asher Hamby, Nate Othon and Nick Grant, all via pinfall.

Girls basketball

FCW 63, Earlville 39: At Earlville, visiting Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland received 24 points — including 15 in the opening quarter — off the hands of Ella Derossett.

Kora Edens (six assists), Aubry Edens (eight points) and Emma Palaschak (11 points) also paced the Falcons.

For the host Red Raiders, Madyson Olson posted a 27-point, seven-rebound performance. Addie Scherer added 10 rebounds.

Ella Derossett

Boys basketball

Lexington 59, Woodland 36: At Lexington, the visiting Warriors (6-2) had their four-game win streak snapped.

Connor Dodge, Nick Plesko and Nolan Price scored eight points apiece to pace Woodland.

Flanagan-Cornell 51, Midland 48: At Flanagan, the host Falcons used a Connor Reed 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining in regulation to defeat the visiting Timberwolves.

Reed finished with 11 points to score in double figures along with teammates Brennan Edens (12 points) and Kesler Collins (16).

Earlville 64, Newark 40: At Newark, the host Norsemen were defeated by the undefeated Red Raiders (6-0 overall, 2-0 Little Ten).

Ryan Browder poured in 21 points for Earlville, with Adam Waite adding 14, Trenton Fruit scoring 10 and Griffin Cook providing an 11-point, 12-rebound, eight-assists double-double.

Serena 72, DePue 39: At Serena, the host Huskers (7-0 overall, 2-0 Little Ten) rolled behind Richie Armour’s 21-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Hunter Staton (17 points), Beau Raikes (12 points), Carson Baker (eight points) and Tanner Faivre (eight points, seven rebounds, eight assists) also spearheaded the Serena attack.

Richie Armour

Fieldcrest 64, Putnam County 52: At the Colmone Classic in Spring Valley, the Knights ran their tournament record to 2-0 with the victory, leading 32-14 by halftime.

Brad Ruestman scored 22 points, Jozia Johnson had 12, Ed Lorton scored 11, and Connor Reichman finished with 10 for Fieldcrest.

Pontiac beat Stillman Valley 77-41, and Rock Falls overwhelmed host Hall 72-30 in Tuesday’s other games.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,706, Rochelle 2,549: At Rochelle, the visiting Pirates moved to 4-0 on the young season led by senior Dawn Hudkins’ 505 series (181 high game) and Kilah Figenbaum’s 494 (191).

Boys bowling

Rochelle 3,361, Ottawa 3,156: At Rochelle, the visiting Pirates did not fare as well as Ottawa’s girls team despite Wil Znaniecki’s 619 series (two 212 high games) and Caden Walters’ 546 (201).