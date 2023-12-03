Ottawa, Marquette, Somonauk-Leland girls hoops win: The Times Area Roundup for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Girls basketball

Ottawa 55, Seneca 25: At Kingman Gymnasium, the Pirates raced to a 20-4 first-quarter lead in topping the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Skylar Dorsey scored a game-high 15 points to lead Ottawa (5-3). Hailey Larsen had 12 points and eight rebounds. Ella Schmitz recorded 10 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks. Mary Stisser had five points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Lainie Olson paced Seneca (5-4) with eight points and three rebounds, while Alyssa Zellers added seven points and four rebounds.

Marquette Academy 43, Newark 41: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders slipped past the visiting Norsemen.

Marquette (6-2) was led by 14 points and nine rebounds from Avery Durdan, 12 points and three steals from Kaitlyn Davis and nine points and 10 rebounds from Lilly Craig.

Stephanie Snyder had 15 points and nine rebounds to pace Newark (4-3), while Tess Carlson added 13 points and Danica Peshia posted six assists.

Plano 46, Streator 17: At Pops Dale Gym, the Bulldogs dropped the home game to the Reapers.

Joey Puetz and Ava Gwaltney each had six points and seven rebounds to lead Streator, while Shantell Morton grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds.

Somonauk-Leland 51, Richmond-Burton 41: At Richmond, Haley McCoy poured in 24 points to led the Bobcats to the victory.

Also for S-L, Macey Kinney had 12 points and five rebounds, Abby Hohmann eight points, four rebounds and four assists, and Brynn Pennington three points, five rebounds and three assists.

Wrestling

Sandwich goes 2-2 at Plainfield North: At the Plainfield North Invite, the Indians defeated Prairie Ridge (46-33) and Willowbrook (40-33), but fell to York (60-12) and Moline (53-11).

Cooper Corder (132 pounds), Jacob Cassie (138) and Miles Corder (150) all picked up a pair of victories for Sandwich on the day, while Jacob Ross (106), Colten Stone (113), Cash White (144), Josh Lehman (157), Sy Smith (165) and Desi Longoria (190) each recorded a single triumph.

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 61, Princeton 56: At the Colmone Classic in Spring Valley, the Knights outscored the Tigers 23-8 in the fourth quarter to win their opening game of the tournament.

Brady Ruestman netted eight of his game-high 22 points in the final eight minutes for Fieldcrest. Jordan Heider added 15 points, Connor Reichman 10 and Ed Lorton seven.

Lisle 47, Newark 40: At Lisle, the Norsemen fell short against the host Lions.

Boys bowling

Streator 7th at Oregon Invite: At Plumb Hollow Lanes in Dixon, the Bulldogs - led by Anthony Dominic’s 1,157 six-game series - scored 4,674 to finish seventh at the Oregon Invite.

Streator also received solid days from Cody Taylor (1,069), Jaxin Goodrich (898), Tyson Kolojay (834) and Dominic Panepinto (715).

Girls bowling

Streator 6th at Oregon Invite: At Plumb Hollow Lanes in Dixon, the Bulldogs - led by Madi Bedeker’s 849 six-game series - scored 4,156 to finish sixth at the Oregon Invite.

Also for Streator, Lily Michael scored a 804, Lyla Gengler a 785 and Lisa Lopez a 715.