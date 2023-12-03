La Salle council approves purchase of LED lights for water treatment plant, 2 towers and booster station

The La Salle City Council approved Nov. 27 the purchase of new LED lights for the water treatment plant, the Civic and Canon water towers and a booster station. (Shaw Local News Network)

Public Information Officer Brent Bader said the facilities are equipped with halogen lights and by transferring to LED the city will save money while becoming more energy efficient through a rebate program by Ameren Illinois.

“With that rebate, we’re getting more than 50% paid back to us,” he said. “The percentage that we are going to pay back ourselves is going to get back paid in about a year’s time based on the energy we saved by switching to LEDs.”

The city will spend $5,410 to replace the interior lights in each facility, with the water treatment plant costing $2,800, the Civic water tower at $2,165, the Canon water tower at $210 and $235 for the booster station.

Alderman Jordan Crane asked whether replacing the lights was covered under the water tower maintenance agreement. Finance Director John Duncan said he would check to ensure it wasn’t covered under that agreement.

The motion was unanimously approved under the condition the purchase wasn’t covered under an existing maintenance agreement.