Tiskilwa to apply for nearly $1.5M in CDBG funds for new water tower

The village of Tiskilwa will host a public hearing 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 223 W. Main St., regarding the proposed federally funded Community Development Block Grant project.

Tiskilwa intends to apply within the next month to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a grant from the state CDBG program. This program is funded by Title 1 of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project that will include the following activities: Construct a new elevated water storage tank and activity delivery. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $1,499,250. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit low-to-moderate income people is $774,662. The village will not expend non-CDBG funds on the project.

Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and need assistance should contact Richard Norwood at North Central Illinois Council of Governments at 815-433-5830 no later than Dec. 7. Every effort will be made to provide reasonable accommodations for these persons.

Information related to this project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Tiskilwa Post Office, at 200 E. Main St., Tiskilwa, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to Norwood no later than Dec. 12 in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses.