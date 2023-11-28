La Salle County Genealogy Guild to host more workshops in 2024

The last get together of the La Salle County Genealogy Guild’s 2023 season was held Nov. 18 with a potluck dinner. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The last get together of the La Salle County Genealogy Guild’s 2023 season was held Nov. 18 with a potluck dinner.

Those in attendance brought dishes to pass along with chicken provided by the guild.

The guild’s plans for the 2024 meetings also will have programs along with a workshop or two to help those interested in finding their ancestors.

If you are interested in looking for your ancestors, stop by and check out the guild’s many records, including wills, probates and family histories on file. Volunteers will help with your journey into the past.

The Guild, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa, hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome.