La Salle County Board chair to be contested

La Salle County Board Chairman Don Jensen, a Republican, will have a Democratic challenger next fall.

Jensen, of Deer Park Township, filed a petition for reelection and will face off against the winner of a primary contest between Democrats Joe Oscepinski Jr., of Peru, and Brian Dose, of Ottawa. Ballot position for Oscepinski and Dose will be determined by lottery.

The general election is scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 5, and the primary is set Tuesday, March 19.

Seven people filed petitions for La Salle County Board. They include incumbent Republicans Beth Findley Smith (District 4), Craig Emmett (District 7), Arratta Znaniecki (District 24) and Ronald Blue (District 25) as well as newcomer Michelle Mathia (District 13).

On the Democratic side, Gelinda Heller, appointed to replace the late Joe Witczak in District 11, filed a petition Monday, as did newcomer Thomas R. Miller (District 18.)

Five county officers filed for reelection and so far are unopposed. These include two Democrats, State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Coroner Rich Ploch, and three Republicans Auditor Stephanie Jo Thompson, Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro and Recorder Karen Friestad Miller.

Candidates have until the end of the day Monday, Dec. 4, to file their paperwork.

Joe Oscepinski Jr. filed paperwork Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, for his candidacy for chairman of the La Salle County Board. He was the youngest person to be elected to the La Salle County Board at 26 years old in 2012. (Photo provided by Joe Oscepinski Jr.)