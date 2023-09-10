Joe Oscepinski Jr. announces election bid for La Salle County Board Chairman

Joe Oscepinski Jr. has announced his candidacy for chairman of the La Salle County Board. He was the youngest person to be elected to the La Salle County Board at 26 years old in 2012.

In a release, Oscepinski said that since then he has represented his board district in Peru with a focus on ensuring a fiscally responsible government that serves and uplifts all La Salle County working families.

He has served on the board for more than a decade, held the office precinct committeeman for the La Salle County Democratic Party and worked for Peru Township for several years.

Oscepinski is serving his second term as chairman of the Law and Justice Committee on the La Salle County Board. He also is a member of the Teamsters Local 710 and has a track record of leadership in his 15-year career at UPS.

Oscepinski said that if elected chairman, he will bring a fresh perspective to county government and seek to promote lower taxes and economic development in La Salle County.