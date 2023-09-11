Brian Dose announces election bid for La Salle County Board Chairman

La Salle County Board member, Brian Dose (D-Ottawa), announced Monday that he will be running for La Salle County Board Chairman.

A lifelong resident of La Salle County, Dose attended Lostant Elementary and La Salle-Peru Township High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University and has worked in public safety as a firefighter/paramedic for more than 25 years, rising to the rank of captain.

He has also served in union leadership and has been a union member for more than 21 years.

“I got involved in county government because I felt like I could make a positive difference by listening to and supporting working families,” Dose said in a release. “Having served on the La Salle County Board for over 11 years, I have worked tirelessly to support working families and make a difference in the County.”

“My experience as finance chairman has brought valuable experience with government accountability and proven solutions to working families.”

His stated campaign pledges include focusses on healthcare, the economy, public safety, tourism and creating a smaller, more transparent government.

Dose hopes to achieve these goals by addressing mental health and substance abuse issues through new programs; keeping taxes low, paying down debts and working to coordinate regional economic goals; introducing new tourism programs and ideas that embrace the rural area and building on success and reducing standing committees, to consolidate and streamline government.

Dose is married to Ami, a nurse practitioner, with whom he is raising three children in Ottawa.

“My vision for the County is simple,” Dose said. “Protect and embrace our values and traditions of the past, feel safe in the present and help build a strong resilient La Salle County for the future.”

“To do so, we must rebuild relationships and increase mutual understanding. I intend to continue to work in a bipartisan fashion because that is how you achieve results.”

For more information, visit BrianDose.com, visit Facebook at Brian Dose for LaSalle County Board or send a message to 815-343-7472.