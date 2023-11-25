La Salle County grand jury: November 21, 2023

The La Salle County grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday.

Ethan Healey, 33, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Willian Byrne, 43, of La Salle, burglary, criminal damage to government supported property.

Jeffrey Hankerson, 28, of Ottawa, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, armed habitual criminal.

Cassidy Green, 36, of Ottawa, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Fernando Martinez, 20, of Ottawa, home invasion, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon.

Angel Martinez, 34, of Streator, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

William Spraggon, 67, of Streator, unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Becky Tunget, 53, of Streator, unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Ethan Brown, 19, of Mendota, burglary.

Rodney Roberts, 37, of La Salle, domestic battery.

Andrew Haines, 39, of Marseilles, predatory aggravated criminal sexual abuse.