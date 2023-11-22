A Servant’s Heart in Ottawa serves more than 70 Thanksgiving meals

Every year, A Servant’s Heart, a non-profit in Ottawa, hosts a Thanksgiving dinner to feed the public and this year was no different.

The organization prepared turkey, ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, rolls, stuffing, pumpkin pie, and more holiday favorites Wednesday afternoon. Volunteers served 71 meals, including to-go.

Nick Wilkins, of Shorewood, Ellie Wilkins, of Shorewood, Lucy Obodzinski, of Seneca and Addy Wilkins of Shorewood serve Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday at A Servants Heart. (Provided by Catherine Wilson)

Volunteers who served and prepared the meal included Nick, Ellie, Addy and Jen Wilkins, of Shorewood; Lucy and Connor Obodzinski, of Seneca; Christopher Day, of Ottawa; Hannah and Catherine Gilkey, of Sandwich; Katelyn Wilson of Seneca; and Jeremiah Cotton, of Ottawa.

Executive Director Sonjia Martin, Connie Daugherty, Board Member Catherine Wilson and Shane Reeves worked the event.

“Overall, (Wednesday) was an amazing experience,” Jen Wilkins said. “It brought together friends and family to truly celebrate the meaning of Thanksgiving.”

“It was an honor to be a part of such a well-run kitchen,” Catherine Gilkey said. “Especially, on a day like (Wednesday).”

A Servant’s Heart serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa. The doors open at 10:30 a.m.

A Servant’s Heart will be serving Christmas dinner 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22. Those wishing to help can drop off donations at 610 W. Jefferson St. in Ottawa from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday or 516 W. Madison St in Ottawa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.