Interstate 80 to close in western Bureau County

Interstate 80 in Bureau County will be closed for two consecutive nights on Monday and Tuesday to accommodate the demolition of the 470 East Road bridge near Sheffield.

The closures will be between the Route 78 interchange (exit 33) and the Route 40 interchange (exit 45) and will begin at 8 p.m. and I-80 will reopen by 6 a.m.

Westbound I-80 will close overnight on Monday, followed by the eastbound I-80 closure during the night Tuesday. A posted detour for I-80 will direct motorists to use Route 78, U.S. 6 and Route 40.

The 470 East Road bridge is one of two bridges that will be replaced in the I-80 corridor. The first bridge at 645 East Road was completed earlier this fall. The 470 East Road bridge is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Approximately $12.1 billion of improvements have been made statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com