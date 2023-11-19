November 19, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

La Salle County YANA! to host 3 candidates

Group will talk about FOIA, Open Meetings Act and property tax calculations

By Shaw Local News Network
Former Dixon mayor Li Arellano speaks to residents at Liberty Court Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Dixon. Arellano is running for state senate and wanted to stop by and muster support from the residents.

Former Dixon mayor Li Arellano is running for the Republican nomination in the 37th Senate District in Illinois. He will be one of three speakers at the La Salle County YANA! meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica. (Alex T. Paschal)

The November YANA! (You Are Not Alone) meeting will feature Li Arellano (Republican candidate for the 37th state senate), John Costello (candidate for Third District Appellate Court Judge) and Hal Ament (Northville Township assessor) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

Topics to be discussed are the Freedom of Information Act, Open Meetings Act and property tax calculations.

Candidate petition circulation season is underway. If you are a candidate in or around La Salle County, bring petitions to circulate at the meeting.

The organization will have a 50/50 raffle and talk about current events.

Anyone from any political party is welcome to attend this free event. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.