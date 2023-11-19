La Salle County YANA! to host 3 candidates

The November YANA! (You Are Not Alone) meeting will feature Li Arellano (Republican candidate for the 37th state senate), John Costello (candidate for Third District Appellate Court Judge) and Hal Ament (Northville Township assessor) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

Topics to be discussed are the Freedom of Information Act, Open Meetings Act and property tax calculations.

Candidate petition circulation season is underway. If you are a candidate in or around La Salle County, bring petitions to circulate at the meeting.

The organization will have a 50/50 raffle and talk about current events.

Anyone from any political party is welcome to attend this free event. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.