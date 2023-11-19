Girls basketball: Final Princeton Holiday Tournament update, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Here’s a look at this week’s Princeton Holiday Tournament
BLUE POOL: Princeton 2-0, Stark County 1-1, Streator 0-2
GRAY POOL: E-P 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Henry 0-2
WHITE POOL: Putnam County 2-0, Midland 1-1, Mendota 0-2
*The teams are re-pooled after the first three nights based on standings of the original pools
Princeton is the defending champion
Monday’s games
Midland 34, Mendota 24
Bureau Valley 46, Henry 23
Princeton 55, Stark County 30
Tuesday’s games
PC 46, Mendota 13
E-P 40, Henry 11
Princeton 57, Streator 13
Wednesday’s games
PC 46, Midland 30
E-P 64, Bureau Valley 39
Stark County 39, Streator 36
GOLD POOL (CHAMPIONSHIP): 1. Princeton 4-0, 2. Putnam County 3-1, 3. E-P 2-2
SILVER POOL (4TH PLACE): 4. Bureau Valley 3-1, 5. Midland 2-2, 6. Stark County 1-3
BRONZE POOL (7TH PLACE): 7. Henry 2-2, 8. Mendota 1-3, 9. Streator 0-4
Thursday’s games
Mendota 23, Streator 16
Midland 50, Stark County 24
Princeton 56, PC 32
Friday’s games
Henry 36, Mendota 30
Bureau Valley 42, Midland 30
PC 41, E-P 34 (OT)
Saturday’s games
Henry 36, Streator 22
Bureau Valley 50, Stark County 26
Princeton 43, E-P 30
F/S Tournament
BUREAU VALLEY POOL: Bureau Valley 3-0, E-P 2-1, Princeton 1-2, Mendota 0-3
PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: Midland 3-0, PC 2-1, Streator 1-2, Ottawa freshmen 0-3
Monday’s results
Princeton 27, Mendota 5
Bureau Valley 38, E-P 35
Midland 43, Streator 14
PC 10, Ottawa freshmen 8
Tuesday’s games
AT BV: E-P 43, Princeton 16; BV 30, Mendota 12
AT PC: Streator 18, Ottawa freshmen 11; Midland 42, PC 9
Wednesday’s games
AT PC: Midland 42, Ottawa freshmen 19; PC 22, Streator 18
Thursday’s games
AT BV: E-P 32 Mendota 10; BV 41, Princeton 33
Saturday’s games (at Princeton)
7TH PLACE - Ottawa freshmen 29, Mendota 20
5TH PLACE - Princeton 46, Streator 18
3RD PLACE - E-P 42, PC 11
1ST PLACE - Midland 47, Bureau Valley 21