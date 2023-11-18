November 17, 2023
Girls basketball: Princeton Holiday Tournament update, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Paige Jesse shoots a shot against Putnam County during the Princeton High School Lady Tigers Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at Prouty Gym.

Princeton's Paige Jesse shoots a shot against Putnam County during the Princeton Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at Prouty Gym. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at this week’s Princeton Holiday Tournament

BLUE POOL: Princeton 2-0, Stark County 1-1, Streator 0-2

GRAY POOL: E-P 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Henry 0-2

WHITE POOL: Putnam County 2-0, Midland 1-1, Mendota 0-2

*The teams are re-pooled after the first three nights based on standings of the original pools

Princeton is the defending champion

Monday’s games

Midland 34, Mendota 24

Bureau Valley 46, Henry 23

Princeton 55, Stark County 30

Tuesday’s games

PC 46, Mendota 13

E-P 40, Henry 11

Princeton 57, Streator 13

Wednesday’s games

PC 46, Midland 30

E-P 64, Bureau Valley 39

Stark County 39, Streator 36

GOLD POOL (CHAMPIONSHIP): Princeton 3-0, Putnam County 3-1, E-P 2-1

SILVER POOL (4TH PLACE): Bureau Valley 2-1, Midland 2-2, Stark County 1-2

BRONZE POOL (7TH PLACE): Henry 1-2, Mendota 1-3, Streator 0-3

Thursday’s games

Mendota 23, Streator 16

Midland 50, Stark County 24

Princeton 56, PC 32

Friday’s games

Henry 36, Mendota 30

Bureau Valley 42, Midland 30

PC 41, E-P 34 (OT)

Saturday’s games

Henry vs. Streator, 4 p.m.

Bureau Valley vs. Stark County, 5:30 p.m.

E-P vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

F/S Tournament

BUREAU VALLEY POOL: Bureau Valley 3-0, E-P 2-1, Princeton 1-2, Mendota 0-3

PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: Midland 3-0, PC 2-1, Streator 1-2, Ottawa freshmen 0-3

Monday’s results

Princeton 27, Mendota 5

Bureau Valley 38, E-P 35

Midland 43, Streator 14

PC 10, Ottawa freshmen 8

Tuesday’s games

AT BV: E-P 43, Princeton 16; BV 30, Mendota 12

AT PC: Streator 18, Ottawa freshmen 11; Midland 42, PC 9

Wednesday’s games

AT PC: Midland 42, Ottawa freshmen 19; PC 22, Streator 18

Thursday’s games

AT BV: E-P 32 Mendota 10; BV 41, Princeton 33

Saturday’s games (at Princeton)

7TH PLACE - Mendota vs. Ottawa freshmen, 9 a.m.

5TH PLACE - Princeton vs. Streator, 10:30 a.m.

3RD PLACE - E-P vs. PC, noon

1ST PLACE - Bureau Valley vs. Midland, 1:30 p.m.