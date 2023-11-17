Streator man arrested during traffic stop after police say they found crack cocaine

A traffic stop Wednesday night in the 400 block of Richards Street in Streator led to a drug bust.

Thomas A. Gage, 35, of Streator, was arrested on complaints of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, which is a Class X felony, carrying a possible prison sentence of 6 to 30 years if found guilty. Streator police said they found more than 22 grams (which is about 0.04 pounds) of purported crack cocaine during the traffic stop.

Gage is parole for manufacturing/delivering cocaine.

He was taken to La Salle County Jail where he is being held.