Serena and Fieldcrest girls hoops both improve to 3-0 :The Times area roundup for Nov. 15, 2023

Girls basketball
Serena 49, Seneca 27: At the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament on Thursday in Seneca, the Huskers advanced to a 1 p.m. Saturday championship game against Fieldcrest with the victory over the host Fighting Irish.
Serena (3-0) was led by 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and three assists from Jenna Setchell. Gwynth O’Connell added 12 points, three rebounds and three steals. Paisley Twait (four rebounds, four steals) and Makayla McNally (six rebounds) each chipped in eight points each.
Seneca (2-1), which was outscored 29-13 in the middle two quarters, was led by 12 points from Audry McNabb and six points from Alyssa Zellers. The Irish now play Marquette Academy at 11:30 a.m. in the third-place game.
Fieldcrest 55, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 12: At the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Flanagan, the Knights improved to 3-0 with the victory over the Falcons.
Kaitlyn White netted 22 points for Fieldcrest, with Macy Gochanour adding 11 and Terilynn Timmerman chipping in nine.
Flanagan-Cornell now plays Herscher at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Seneca in the seventh-place game.
Marquette Academy 70, Normal Community JV 44: At the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Flanagan, the Crusaders moved to 2-1 with the victory.
Marquette was led by Lilly Craig’s 22 points. Kaitlyn Davis and Chloe Larson each had 14 points, Morgan Nelson 10 points and Avery Durdan eight points and 10 rebounds.
Ottawa 40, East Peoria 38: At the Prairie Central/Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off Tournament in Fairbury, the Pirates improved to 2-1 with the win over the Raiders.
Mendota 23, Streator 16: At the Princeton Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs dropped to 0-3 with the loss to the Trojans.
Ava Gwaltney led Streator with four points, with Maiya Lansford adding three points.
Newark 55, Dwight 39: At the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Norsemen improved to 2-1 with the win over the Trojans.
Addison Ness paced Newark with 19 points. Tess Carlson added 12 points, while Kiara Wesseh had 11 points. Danica Peshia passed off for nine assists.
Elgin 48, Earlville 44 (2 OT): At the IMSA Keith McIntosh Tournament in Aurora, the Red Raiders (0-4) fell short in double overtime to the Maroons.
Madyson Olson recorded another huge game for Earlville with 31 points, six rebounds and five steals. Jessie Miller had eight points and four rebounds, while Addie Scherer added four points and eight rebounds.
Boys bowling
Kaneland 2,819, Ottawa 2,663: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates fell in their Interstate 8 Conference match against the Knights.
Wil Znaniecki had a 471 series and high game of 191 for Ottawa, while Corwin Diaz added a high game of 182.
JV girls basketball
Ottawa 47, Indian Creek 27: At the St. Bede Tournament, the Corsairs — behind 18 points from Sophia Falaney — improved to 2-1 on the season after topping the Timberwolves.
JV boys bowling
Kaneland 2,103, Ottawa 2,038: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Corsairs, despite a 373 series and a 148 high game from Cam Debernardi, fell to the Knights.