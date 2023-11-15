Bureau County Farm Bureau to hold Holiday Freezer Meal fundraiser

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will hold a Holiday Freezer Meal fundraiser featuring 10 preordered, frozen meals for $100.

Registration and payment is due by Monday, Dec. 4 and pickup will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, at the Bureau County Farm Bureau, located at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The menu includes lasagna, chicken and biscuits, smoked pork loin with roasted potatoes, chicken bacon ranch pasta and pulled pork-loaded baked potato. Participants will receive two of every meal.

The program is a Bureau County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom fundraiser. To submit an order, call 815-875-6468 or visit 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.