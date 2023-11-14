Bureau County police blotter: Nov. 14, 2023

Carter L. Scott, 39, of Bradford was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 7:02 a.m. Nov. 9 at 17141 300 N. Ave. in Bradford for domestic battery.
Joshua S. Taylor, 43, of Bradford was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 7:35 p.m. Nov. 9 at the corner of 1725 E. St. and 800 N. Ave. in Tiskilwa for stopped in roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol by driver and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Charles A. Chadd, 84, of Neponset was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 12:23 a.m. Nov. 10 at 2934 1300 N. Ave. in Neponset for disorderly conduct.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.