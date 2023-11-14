November 14, 2023
Bureau County police blotter: Nov. 14, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Here are the police reports for Bureau County for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Stock image)

Carter L. Scott, 39, of Bradford was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 7:02 a.m. Nov. 9 at 17141 300 N. Ave. in Bradford for domestic battery.

Joshua S. Taylor, 43, of Bradford was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 7:35 p.m. Nov. 9 at the corner of 1725 E. St. and 800 N. Ave. in Tiskilwa for stopped in roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol by driver and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Charles A. Chadd, 84, of Neponset was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 12:23 a.m. Nov. 10 at 2934 1300 N. Ave. in Neponset for disorderly conduct.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.