Waltham Presbyterian Church in Utica is having a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

There will be brand name vendors along with local crafters. The women of the church will be selling homemade soup.

Waltham is located at 809 N. 3450th Road, Utica, just north of the new roundabout.

For more information, call 815-667-4611.