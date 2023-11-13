November 13, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Maestro & Mi recitals set Nov. 19 in Spring Valley

Students from surrounding areas to perform

By Shaw Local News Network
Hall High School

The piano, guitar, and violin students of Maestro & Mi Music Academy in La Salle under the instruction of Stacy Konczak (piano), Todd Witek (guitar) and Rhoda Roberts (violin) will be performing in two recitals on Sunday, Nov. 19. (Photo provided by Hall High School)

The piano, guitar, and violin students of Maestro & Mi Music Academy in La Salle under the instruction of Stacy Konczak (piano), Todd Witek (guitar) and Rhoda Roberts (violin) will be performing in two recitals on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The performances will take place at 1 p.m. (piano and violin) and 2:30 p.m.(piano and guitar) in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium at Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley.

The students performing are from the surrounding areas of La Salle, Peru, Oglesby, Spring Valley, Standard, Utica, Dimmick, Tonica, Ottawa, Hennepin, Ladd, Dalzell, Granville, Mark and Marseilles. The recitals are free and the public is invited.