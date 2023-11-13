Maestro & Mi recitals set Nov. 19 in Spring Valley

The piano, guitar, and violin students of Maestro & Mi Music Academy in La Salle under the instruction of Stacy Konczak (piano), Todd Witek (guitar) and Rhoda Roberts (violin) will be performing in two recitals on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The performances will take place at 1 p.m. (piano and violin) and 2:30 p.m.(piano and guitar) in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium at Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley.

The students performing are from the surrounding areas of La Salle, Peru, Oglesby, Spring Valley, Standard, Utica, Dimmick, Tonica, Ottawa, Hennepin, Ladd, Dalzell, Granville, Mark and Marseilles. The recitals are free and the public is invited.