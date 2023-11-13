November 13, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Girls Basketball: 5 Players to watch for 2023 season

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Mckenna Christiansen (13 shoots a jump shot over St. Bede's Brianna Torres (24) as St. Bede head girls basketball coach Stephanie Mickley directs her to get the rebound on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Hall senior McKenna Christiansen will be taking aim on joining the 1,000 point club as she climbs up the Red Devils all-time scoring chart. (Scott Anderson)

Ali Bosnich (St. Bede, Sr.)

The Bruins’ post was the area’s top gun a year ago, averaging 16.6 points along with 8.0 rebounds a game. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Ali Bosnich

Ali Bosnich (Photo provided by St. Bede)

McKenna Christiansen (Hall, Sr.)

A repeat unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick, Christiansen led the Devils in scoring at 12.7 ppg and averaged 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals last year. She is ranked No. 8 in Hall girls all-time scoring with 903 career points and should move up in the top 3 or 4.

McKenna Christiansen

McKenna Christiansen

Keighley Davis (Princeton, So.)

Davis had a breakout freshmen season, named as the co-BCR Player of the Year and First Team TRAC East All-Conference. She led the Three Rivers East champs in scoring at 11.3 ppg, while averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals.

Princeton's Keighley Davis had a breakout freshman season.

Keighley Davis (Mike Vaughn)

Miyah Fox (Princeton, Sr.)

Fox was voted as MVP of last year’s Three Rivers East champs by her teammates. A Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference pick, Fox averaged 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game.

Miyah Fox

Miyah Fox

Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley, Sr.)

The Storm senior point guard was unanimously named Three Rivers East All-Conference last year, averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 assists.

Katie Salisbury

Kate Salisbury

Keep an eye on: Lily Bosnich (St. Bede, So.), Lynzie Cady (BV, Sr.), Camryn Driscoll (Princeton, So.), Libby Endress (BV, Fr.), Veronica Fitzgerald (DePue, Sr.), Ella Hermes (St. Bede, Sr.), Olivia Mattingly (Princeton, Jr.), Taylor Neuhalfen (BV, Jr.), Ella Sterling (Hall, Sr.), Kate Stoller (BV, Sr.), Kennedy Wozniak (Hall, Jr.).