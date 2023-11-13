Girls Basketball: 5 Players to watch for 2023 season

Ali Bosnich (St. Bede, Sr.)
The Bruins’ post was the area’s top gun a year ago, averaging 16.6 points along with 8.0 rebounds a game. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
McKenna Christiansen (Hall, Sr.)
A repeat unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick, Christiansen led the Devils in scoring at 12.7 ppg and averaged 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals last year. She is ranked No. 8 in Hall girls all-time scoring with 903 career points and should move up in the top 3 or 4.
Keighley Davis (Princeton, So.)
Davis had a breakout freshmen season, named as the co-BCR Player of the Year and First Team TRAC East All-Conference. She led the Three Rivers East champs in scoring at 11.3 ppg, while averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals.
Miyah Fox (Princeton, Sr.)
Fox was voted as MVP of last year’s Three Rivers East champs by her teammates. A Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference pick, Fox averaged 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game.
Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley, Sr.)
The Storm senior point guard was unanimously named Three Rivers East All-Conference last year, averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 assists.
Keep an eye on: Lily Bosnich (St. Bede, So.), Lynzie Cady (BV, Sr.), Camryn Driscoll (Princeton, So.), Libby Endress (BV, Fr.), Veronica Fitzgerald (DePue, Sr.), Ella Hermes (St. Bede, Sr.), Olivia Mattingly (Princeton, Jr.), Taylor Neuhalfen (BV, Jr.), Ella Sterling (Hall, Sr.), Kate Stoller (BV, Sr.), Kennedy Wozniak (Hall, Jr.).