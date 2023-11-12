Peru library to host Wellness Wednesday

Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will be hosting Wellness Wednesday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The program is entitled The Importance of Self Nourishment and Self Care: A Unique Perspective, with a focus on approaching self care in a way that supports the whole body.

The program is an opportunity to begin thinking about your mind, body and soul differently.

Jamie Taylor will be the speaker. Taylor is an experienced, licensed clinical therapist with more than 17 years of experience. For more information, contact Marti Pack at mpack@perulibrary.org or 815-223-0229.