Spring Valley man arrested in connection with shooting

A Spring Valley man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of a firearm following a shooting Thursday at 209 E. Third St. in Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran said officers were called to the apartment complex shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday for a victim of a gunshot wound.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in his arm and his chest. He was taken to a local hospital and taken to Peoria. Curran said the man was in critical condition.

Donavan Cotton, 21, who resides at the apartment complex, fled the scene but, was later arrested at Walmart in Peru. Cotton may have additional charges filed against him in the future, Curran said.

Curran said the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, involving a dispute between the shooter and the victim over a woman. The woman was present during the incident but was not injured.