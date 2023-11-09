Streator police recover ax handle from man carrying it near school

Kimes Elementary School in Streator was put into a soft lockdown Wednesday morning as police tended to a report of a man carrying an ax handle near the school.

Streator police said in a news release they found the 36-year-old man carrying an ax handle that had been modified with two circular saw blades attached to it at about 7:54 a.m.

The man was stopped, his name checked for wants/warrants and he willingly relinquished the ax handle over to the investigating officers.

Because no crime had been committed, the man was released by police. No injuries occurred to anyone on the scene.