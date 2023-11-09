St. Bede students Hagenbuch, Potthoff win Good Citizenship awards

The faculty and students of St. Bede Academy in Peru have selected seniors Isabella Hagenbuch and Logan Potthoff as the 2023-24 winners of the DAR (Daughters of American Revolution) and the SAR (Sons of American Revolution) Good Citizenship awards.

Hagenbuch is the daughter of John and Kati Hagenbuch, of Utica, and a graduate of Holy Cross Catholic School in Mendota. She was selected for the DAR award based on her ability to show courtesy to others, loyalty, truthfulness and self-control; with the ability to assume responsibility. She plans on earning a doctoral degree in occupational therapy. Hagenbuch also hopes to represent her country as a curler on the world stage at the Olympic level.

Isabella Hagenbuch of St. Bede Academy is the winner of the 2023-24 winners of the DAR (Daughters of American Revolution) Good Citizenship award. (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

The DAR award is sponsored by the Princeton-Illinois Chapter NSDAR and presented annually to an outstanding senior based on dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Potthoff is the son of Jack and Lucy Potthoff, of Spring Valley, and a graduate of Dalzell Grade School. He was selected for the SAR award based on his ability to display a cooperative spirit, politeness, sincerity, respect for others and academic excellence. The SAR award is sponsored by the Captain Zeally Moss Chapter for Bureau County and is presented annually to an exceptional senior based on dependability, leadership, service to their school and community, evidence of personal values and patriotism.

Potthoff plans to attend Illinois University, majoring in electrical engineering.