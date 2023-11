La Salle County Genealogy Guild will host its annual ethnic potluck lunch at noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa.

The guild encourages the public to attend and to bring a dish to pass. Chicken and a beverage will be provided. The guild hopes to have as many ethnic dishes as possible, but it is not required. If you have a recipe that you like to make, bring that to share.