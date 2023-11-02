Streator Chamber to host Tailgate Fundraiser

The Streator Chamber of Commerce will host its Tailgate Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Oakley Avenue Klub, 301 Oakley Ave.

The event features beer and seltzer tastings, silent and live auctions and plenty of food.

Tickets still are available. General admission is $30 and a VIP sponsorship table is $225. They are available at the Streator Chamber of Commerce, 320 E. Main St., or call 815-672-2921.

Proceeds benefit the Streator Chamber of Commerce with a portion going to La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates and Overdose Awareness Group.