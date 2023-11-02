November 02, 2023
Streator Chamber to host Tailgate Fundraiser

Proceeds will go to chamber, La Salle County CASA

By Shaw Local News Network
The Streator Chamber of Commerce will host its Tailgate Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Oakley Avenue Klub, 301 Oakley Ave.

The event features beer and seltzer tastings, silent and live auctions and plenty of food.

Tickets still are available. General admission is $30 and a VIP sponsorship table is $225. They are available at the Streator Chamber of Commerce, 320 E. Main St., or call 815-672-2921.

Proceeds benefit the Streator Chamber of Commerce with a portion going to La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates and Overdose Awareness Group.