Habanero’s opens in former Cajun Connection spot in Utica

Habanero’s opened this fall at the former home of Cajun Connection in Utica, and local residents may have noticed some familiar faces.

The family-owned business is a sister restaurant to Jalapeno’s in Peru and is owned by Edgar Delgado and his sister, Cynthia Delgado.

“Everybody that goes to Jalapeno’s, they come here and they go, ‘Oh, my God, you’re over here.’ They seem surprised,” Edgar Delgado said. “Basically, it’s the same vibe at Jalapeno’s they receive here. There’s no difference. Same service and almost the same faces.”

He said the building at 2958 Route 178 was a great location for them to expand because there are no Mexican restaurants in Utica.

The restaurant’s menu is similar to Jalapeno’s with appetizers, dips, nachos, salads, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos, chicken, steaks, fajitas, vegetarian options, tacos and barbecue, among other items.

The restaurant also offers desserts, wine, margaritas and other cocktails. Each table also receives a fresh bowl of salsa and offers daily specials.

To newcomers, Edgar Delgado recommends the Texas fajitas, which is grilled chicken, steak or shrimp with green bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

The restaurant has a bar and patio, and customers will find photo canvasses showcasing the beauty of the Starved Rock area by local photographer Paula Guttilla throughout.

Takeout is available, and online orders are accepted at habanerosutica.com.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

