Cajun Connection in Utica announces tentative closing date

Cajun Connection owners Ron and Amy McFarlain announced Thursday the Utica icon’s last day of business will be later this month.

”The time has come, the Cajun Connection’s last day will tentatively be Saturday, Aug. 19,” the business owners posted to their Facebook page. “We would love to see all of our customers for one last visit.”

The restaurant was listed for sale in August of 2022 and the owners said a labor shortage marked the end of the restaurant’s 28 years.

”Businesses are looking for people all the time now and it’s taken a toll on our employees,” Ron McFarlain said then. “We just can’t get the kids to come in on the weekends to work.”

The McFarlains said they would remain open until a buyer was found. No announcement was made indicating a sale, but the property at 2958 Route 178, Utica, is listed as contingent by Coldwell Banker Realty.

The Cajun Connection attained a national profile when, in 2010, a Rockford-area diner contacted ABC and nominated the Cajun Connection for a national competition titled “People’s Plate List.”

Cajun Connection has been featured on WTTW’s “Check Please!” and on other Chicago news programs.

The McFarlains said they are working to get frozen quarts and desserts on hand. Customers interested in getting a pie or bread pudding whole pans are asked to call two days in advance. Cajun Connection can be reached at 815-667-9855.

